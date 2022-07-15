Harbhajan Singh takes Twitter by storm with his 'two biggest masters of the game' picture from Lord's

Stars of the cricket world turned out in force to watch the second ODI between England and India, played at the Home of Cricket, Lord's. While the action was unfolding on the pitch, a cast of former players met in the balconies and pavilions of Lord's, sharing pictures with each other and no doubt recounting the favourite moments in which they had played a part at the historic ground. Also Read | ‘Is Virat doing what he used to 2 years ago? If not…’: Australia great makes keen observation about Kohli’s ‘routine’

The latest player to post such a picture is Harbhajan Singh, who took to Twitter to share pictures of him with Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Garry Sobers. In his caption for the post, Harbhajan referred to the duo as the "two biggest masters of the game."

Harbhajan played with Tendulkar for the vast majority of his career, for both India and the Mumbai Indians. The mutual respect shared by the two is clear to see. Sir Garry Sobers is recognised as one of the finest all-rounders and athletes in cricket of all time, having plied his trade for the great West Indian teams of the 1960s and 70s, as well as Nottinghamshire in the County Championships.

Sobers, Tendulkar, and Harbhajan were few of the many former players invited to the Lord's ODI, watching the action unfold. Others included MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, as well as Ravi Shastri, who is commentating for Sky Cricket in England.

For the Indian fans, it was a disappointing match as England ran out extremely comfortable winners at the end of play. However, getting to see icons of the past join each other in celebration of the sport would certainly have brought smiles to many faces.

India and England will now head to Manchester to wrap up their three-match series, and the tour as a whole, after which India will head to Sobers's native Caribbean islands and England will prepare to host South Africa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON