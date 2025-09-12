Harbhajan Singh uses ‘Operation Sindoor’ to put a full stop to all boycott talks on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh called for improvement in diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan before the two countries meet on the cricket field. His remarks come ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash scheduled for Sunday in Dubai, which will mark the first face-off between the two nations since India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year. Harbhajan Singh reacts to India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

“India-Pakistan match always comes in the limelight,” Harbhajan said. “But after Operation Sindoor, everyone said there should be no cricket and no business.”

The terror attack in Pahalgam had claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists, triggering strong public outcry and prompting a decisive military operation from India. In the aftermath, the government reiterated its policy of suspending bilateral sporting and trade relations with Pakistan. The two nations now only face each other in multinational tournaments, such as the Asia Cup.

Harbhajan, who was recently part of the World Championship of Legends tournament, recalled that a match between India and Pakistan in that event did not take place. “We did not play that match,” he said, referring to the Legends series.

The veteran cricketer expressed his personal opposition to cricketing ties with Pakistan, but said he would abide by the Indian government’s decisions on such matters. “Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel till the time relations between the two countries do not improve, cricket and business should not be there as well,” Harbhajan added. “But then, that is my thought. If the government says the match can happen, it should happen.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday declined to urgently list a plea seeking cancellation of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match. A petition filed by four law students, led by Urvashi Jain, argued that playing Pakistan days after Operation Sindoor sends a message at odds with national dignity and sacrifices made by Indian security forces.

“What is the urgency? It’s a match, let it be,” said a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi when the matter was mentioned. When informed that the match was scheduled for Sunday, the bench responded, “What can we do about that? Let it be. The match should go on.”

The plea claimed that staging a high-profile sporting event with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack would dishonour the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and hurt the sentiments of the victims’ families. It said, “The dignity of the nation and the security of citizens come before entertainment.”

India and Pakistan will meet on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their Asia Cup 2025 group-stage encounter.