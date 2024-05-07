‘Hard goodbye with my only wish...’: Matheesha Pathirana posts photos with Dhoni and others following his exit from CSK

Chennai Super Kings’ pacer Matheesha Pathirana bid adieu to the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side following a hamstring injury. The right-arm pacer was one the most crucial players for his side with 13 wickets from six matches as he will be returning to his home country Sri Lanka for further treatment. The Sri Lankan young gun was also the second-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League 2024. Matheesha Pathirana pens down an emotional note following his exit from CSK(X)

Pathirana took to X as he penned down an emotional post to thank all the CSK players and expressed his wish to see the IPL trophy in the dressing room this season. The youngster also posted his pictures with MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Eric Simmons in the post.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“A hard goodbye with my only wish to see the 2024 IPL champion trophy in CSK's room soon! Grateful to the CSK team for all the blessings and love from Chennai. - MP 81,” the Sri Lankan pacer wrote.

The fans poured their hearts out and wished a speedy recovery to the youngster.

“Take care and come back stronger next year, bro. Need to win 2025,” a user commented on Pathirana’s post.

“Will miss your yorkers,” another user wrote.

“Get well soon Matheesha! Thanks for your brief but memorable performances for CSK this season,” a third one commented.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had earlier revealed Pathirana’s injury during his outing against the Punjab Kings where he was replaced by English pacer Richard Gleeson. On Sunday, the team announced in its statement about the exit of the Sri Lankan due to his injury, “Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery. Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery.”

The five-time former champions have already got major blows to their side due to the untimely exits of a lot of players. Last week, left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rehman also left the side to fulfil international commitments for Bangladesh while Deepak Chahar has been battling with injuries as well. The former was also one of the highest wicket-takers for his team only behind Pathirana at 14 wickets.

While the Sri Lankan team is yet to announce its squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, Pathirana will also be in contention for the 15-man team unit. However, his injury concerns may rule out his possibility to participate in the biennial event.