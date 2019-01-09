Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul get show cause notice from CoA for comments on women

The Committee of Administrators on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Indian cricketers, Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul, and sought an explanation within 24 hours for their remarks on women on a TV show.

The show cause came hours after BCCI officials told Hindustan Times that Pandya’s apology on Twitter was not enough as he acted irresponsibly despite being an international cricketer on the chat show Koffee With Karan.

“We have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul for their comments. They have given 24 hours to give an explanation,” CoA chief Vinod Rai said.

ALSO READ: BCCI not impressed as Hardik Pandya apologises for Koffee with Karan fiasco

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior BCCI official said that the matter was far from over and how Pandya’s words showed his attitude towards serious issues like respecting women. He also pointed at the need of an international cricketer to understand his duties.

“This attempt at an apology does in no way bring the issue to closure. This merely shows how lightly he takes the gravely serious issue of respecting women. His conduct was unacceptable. He needs to understand the impact the utterances of an international cricketer have in this country but more importantly he needs to learn how to differentiate between the right and the wrong. Right now he seems to merely respond to the outrage and not to his own thought process and conduct,” he said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, former BCCI General Manager (Game Development) Ratnakar Shetty — currently associated with Uttarakhand as BCCI nominee — also made his displeasure known. “This is disgraceful and not acceptable from someone who represents the country and I will be writing to the Committee of Administrators so that these things are not repeated. I have also tweeted how I feel,” he said.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 12:13 IST