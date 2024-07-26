Hardik Pandya's Anil Kumble avatar at India nets ahead of 1st SL T20I leaves LSG teasing fresh role for all-rounder

Hardik Pandya is all set to return to action on the cricket field with the first T20I match against Sri Lanka. The flamboyant all-rounder last played for India in the T20 World Cup final, where he played a pivotal role in the Men in Blue's title triumph. After the incredible campaign in the USA and West Indies, Hardik gave a miss to the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Hardik Pandya's Anil Kumble avatar at IND nets leaves LSG teasing fresh role for all-rounder(LSG/ X Image)

The star all-rounder is going through a rough phase in personal life after getting separated from Natasa Stankovic. He also lost the chance to lead the Indian team in the shortest format as the selection committee preferred Suryakumar Yadav over him to replace Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from T20Is. Hardik, who was Rohit's deputy in the successful 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, was one of the frontrunners to take over the captaincy, but chief selector Ajit Agarkar suggested his recent injury concerns were the reason behind Surya's elevation to the captaincy role.

Meanwhile, Hardik has returned to training with the Indian team and is showing a positive attitude with his approach. The flamboyant all-rounder has been working hard in the nets and gelling up with his teammates, including Suryakumar Yadav, ahead of the series opener.

IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants posted a photo of Hardik replicating legendary Anil Kumble's bowling action in the training session. They posted a collage of photos where a lot of similarities can be seen in Kumble's and Hardik's action which he was trying in the nets.

Pandya has led India on numerous occasions in Rohit's absence, was once a frontrunner to lead India in T20 WC. But he missed a big chunk of international cricket after suffering an ankle injury during the 50-over World Cup last year and the selectors went back to Rohit to lead the side in the USA and West Indies.

"Fitness has been something that he's struggled with," Agarkar told reporters in Mumbai alongside new coach Gautam Gambhir.

"As selectors, it becomes difficult then. The thought behind it was that we want someone who is likely to be available more," he added.