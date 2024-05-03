‘Hardik Pandya can open the bowling against Pakistan in T20 World Cup’: Sreesanth

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has kept his fingers crossed for all-rounder Hardik Pandya to come good at the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. Sreesanth said the Mumbai Indians captain is so versatile as a cricketer that he can make an impact at any juncture of the match. The former pacer said it would not surprise him if Hardik takes the new ball for India in the T20 World Cup group stage match against Pakistan on June 9. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya (R) celebrates with teammate(AFP)

"Hardik can take the new ball or the old ball, especially against Pakistan, but it's not only against Pakistan, we are going to play a lot of different teams,” Sreesanth said during a discussion on Star Sports.

Pandya has coped with a lot of criticism over his below-par show while leading MI in IPL 2024. Moreover, his selection in the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup combined with his appointment as the vice-captain added fuel to the fire.

The Indian all-rounder has not been at his best with both bat and ball. In 10 matches, he has only scored 197 runs with his highest score being 46. With the ball, he has picked up just 6 wickets at an economy rate of 11.

Despite the rough patch, the MI skipper has been through this year, Sreesanth has kept his hopes alive for Pandya’s typical finishing touches at the World Cup.

"We have seen what he can do on the field minus this year's IPL. The way he's been batting and the way he's been bowling, for the country, he even led the country in one series and we won," Sreesanth said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"It was asked to Rohit about that and he said sometimes I'm the captain and sometimes I'm not. But that doesn't change the team's aura and atmosphere,” he said.

Hardik would make an outstanding combination with Virat Kohli in India's batting unit, felt Sreesanth.

"So, it's one good thing that Hardik Pandya comes in and bats, especially when he's chasing and Virat is on the other side, I think the combination they create is great," he added.

The former Indian bowler also believed that it was an opportunity for Pandya to get over the turmoil and possibly perform better in the remaining matches of the IPL.

"So, it's an opportunity for Hardik to forget what he's done in this IPL and maybe, you never know, there are a few matches left and he may just come up," Sreesanth concluded.