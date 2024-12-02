Hardik Pandya wastes no time, sends personal message to MI's new recruits: 'They found me, they found Jasprit Bumrah...'

Having retained the likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma, Mumbai Indians managed to have a good auction as the franchise acquired the likes of Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Will Jacks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Skipper Hardik Pandya has now revealed that he was constantly in touch with the management during the auction on November 24 and 25, saying he is pretty happy with how the squad is looking for the five-time IPL champions. Mumbai Indians batter Hardik Pandya reacts after his dismissal. (PTI)

The all-rounder who has been in smashing form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda said that the Mumbai Indians squad has the right mixture of experience and youth.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

“The auction dynamics are always tricky. You know when you are watching it live, it is very exciting and the emotions are always up and down because you want this player but sometimes you just lose. It’s very important to not be very so emotional and in the end, we have to create a whole team," said Hardik in a video posted by the official social media handle of Mumbai Indians.

“I was in touch with the table as well, exactly who we are going for and I think we came out pretty well from the auction and how the team is looking. We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty is back, Deepak Chahar, who has been around, and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz, and Rickelton, who are fresh. So I think we have done pretty well. We have covered all the bases,” he added.

'Mumbai Indians found me and Jasprit Bumrah'

Hardik Pandya also recalled how Mumbai Indians discovered the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, and Tilak Varma at an early stage. He also had some words of wisdom for the new joinings ahead of IPL 2025.

“My message, to all the young guns, who are joining Mumbai Indians this year is that if you are here, you have that spark, you have that talent, which the scouts have seen. They found me, they found Jasprit, they found Krunal, they found Tilak. They all eventually played for the country. All you have to do is show up, train, work hard and the best part is that Mumbai Indians have the facility to make them flourish," said Hardik.

“There are new faces who are going to come from new franchises. As Mumbai Indians, we’re going to make sure that they feel at home and that they belong here," he added.

Mumbai Indians had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2024 after the franchise finished at the bottom of the table. Hardik Pandya was booed at the Wankhede Stadium after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain.

However, the T20 World Cup earlier this year helped Hardik regain public support. It has already been announced that he will continue to lead the franchise.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.