Hardik Pandya helps struggling Rohit Sharma, forgets MI tussle to bring India captain back on track for Champions Trophy

After losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the attention has shifted to the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which begins February 19. India will start their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai. The chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, is expected to announce the squad for the eight-team tournament on Sunday, January 19. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were seen training together in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. (Screengrabs - X )

Ahead of the upcoming tournament, Rohit Sharma, who is expected to lead India in Dubai, was seen grinding it out during the practice session and was also joined by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The 37-year-old Rohit has been woefully out of form. In the three Tests against Australia, he scored just 31 runs in five innings. The situation got so bad that the Indian captain had to stand down from the Sydney Test. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah led the team.

Rohit Sharma batted under lights at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya was seen rolling his arm over as he bowled to Rohit.

The right-handed Rohit was seen practising late cuts and pull shots, and one can hope he finds his mojo back during the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Rohit and Hardik are sure-shot starters in India's Champions Trophy squad, and it remains to be seen what combination Ajit Agarkar and other selection committee members choose for the eight-team tournament.

Speaking about Rohit and Hardik, the two had garnered attention last year after the latter took over Mumbai Indians' captaincy reigns. Hardik was booed mercilessly at the Wankhede Stadium, and the dressing room of the five-time IPL winning side was far from ideal.

Will Rohit play in the Ranji Trophy?

Rohit Sharma was also recently seen practising alongside the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team for the upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir, set to be played in Mumbai on January 23.

However, it is not known whether Rohit Sharma will make himself available for the contest. Recently, the BCCI issued a 10-point diktat to players. The board has firmly told the players that representing state teams in domestic cricket is necessary if they want to be considered for selection and get central contracts.

The BCCI has also said disciplinary action can be taken if players don't follow the guidelines.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya was recently a part of Baroda's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the three matches he played in the premier domestic 50-over tournament, Hardik Pandya scored 11 runs and took three wickets.