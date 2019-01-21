Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul ban over the top, says Allan Border

India cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul found themselves in a rather unusual situation after making ‘sexist’ comments in an episode of Koffee with Karan. The duo have been suspended until the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decide a punishment for the cricketers. Former Australia captain Allan Border feels that the reaction of banning the players is a bit over the top.

“I didn’t know quite what to make of it because it seemed fairly harmless (comments). I haven’t seen the episode, just read reports about it. It did seem little inappropriate what they were talking about but I think the ban was a bit over the top,” Border told The Indian Express.

Border said that he feels sorry for the cricketers and feels that the players should be media-trained before they appear on national television.

“In this age of social media, things just go out of hand. I feel sorry for the young blokes, they’ve learnt a hard lesson. I think young sportsmen in this day and age, I suppose need to be media-trained because the slightest little thing can be blown out of proportion,” added Border.

The former Australian skipper expressed that the cricketers need to be mindful of the positives and negatives of social media.

“What goes on social media, doesn’t have to be necessarily the absolute 100% truth. Sometimes it just grows legs on all sides and goes off on all different tangents. So I guess young athletes need to be mindful of that. The phenomenon of social media, has its good parts but also its negatives. But yes, I think they’ve learnt their lesson,” said Border.

