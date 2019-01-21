India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli on the cusp of beating multiple records against Kiwis

Another year, another set of records waiting to be broken by the Indian captain Virat Kohli. Such has been his appetite for scoring runs that every time he walks out to bat, few records are tossed by the wayside.

The upcoming ODI series against New Zealand promises to be no different. The Indian captain has five centuries to his name against the Kiwis and needs to score a couple more to go past Virender Sehwag’s record of an Indian batsman to have scored the most number of 100s against New Zealand (6).

Also, Kohli needs only our runs away from to become India’s second highest run-scorer getter against New Zealand. Currently, he sits on 1154 runs in 19 innings, while Sehwag has 1157 runs in 23 innings. Sachin Tendulkar leads this list with 1750 runs against the Kiwis.

“To me, Virat Kohli is the greatest batsman to have ever played one-day cricket. I have no doubts after seeing what he has achieved for India,” former Australian captain Michael Clarke told PTI.

“You have to respect Virat’s passion to win games for his country. Yes, he has aggression but no one can question his commitment, how much he has achieved. He is the greatest in ODIs,” he added.

Jan 21, 2019