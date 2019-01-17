Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul’s fate still undecided; SC to continue hearing next week after CoA asks for appointment of ombudsman

The fate of Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul continues to be in a state of limbo as the Supreme Court of India on Thursday said that it will hear all issues in the BCCI matter after a week. The apex court adjourned the BCCI case after appointing PS Narasimha as the new Amicus curiae, who will assist the court with the case after senior advocate Gopal Subramanium stepped down from the role. The next hearing will be held after the new Amicus curiae can appear before the court.

The lawyer repesenting the Committee of Administrators also requested the appointment of an ombudsman in BCCI to decide fate of the two cricketers who currently stand suspended due to their comments on the Koffee with Karan. The COA said that a decision needs to be taken urgently on the fate of Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul, who have made “insensitive” remarks against women.

With the court yet to appoint an ombudsman Pandya and Rahul will in all likelihood miss the series against New Zealand too, which starts from January 23.

Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing for the CoA, said that the court should direct appointment of ombudsman in the BCCI urgently as the fate of two young promising cricketers needs to be decided immediately.

The controversy was triggered by Pandya and Rahul’s much-condemned statements on ‘Koffee with Karan’ in which they spoke about hook-ups with multiple women and being casual about it even with their parents. The comments have been described as “inappropriate” by India skipper Virat Kohli.

COA also submitted its status report before the Supreme Court. They also pointed out that once the draft constitution had been approved by the court, no amendments could be made by state associations. None of the state association has yet fully complied with the RM Lodha recommendations which were approved by the Supreme Court in 2016.

The two players on Tuesday gave their statements to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, initiating the inquiry into their much-condemned comments on women that have split the Committee of Administrators (CoA). It is learnt that both players deposed via telephone after having tendered unconditional apologies in reply to the fresh show cause notices issued by the BCCI.

