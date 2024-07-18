Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce: Marrying twice to parting ways, relationship timeline of Agastya's parents

Former India vice-captain Hardik Pandya announced separation from his wife Natasa Stankovic after a relationship of four years on Thursday. One of the most-followed cricketers in India, Hardik exchanged wedding views with Natasa on May 31 in 2020. The couple remarried in the presence of close friends and family on February 14, 2023. Following months of rumours about having trouble in their relationship, the former partners released a joint statement to announce separation. Hardik Pandya confirmed the separation from his wife Natasa Stankovic on Thursday.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Hardik mentioned in the statement. "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both of our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness," he added.

With Hardik and Natasa parting ways, here’s a quick look at their relationship timeline:

First meeting in 2018

Hardik first met Natasa at a nightclub in Mumbai back in 2018. Before they sparked romance rumours, the couple made their first public appearance together at Hardik's birthday party. Initially, a simple birthday wish on social media kicked off their friendship. At the time, Hardik was one of India's exciting young talents across all formats.

Engagement in January 2020

A year later, in 2019, Natasa publicly mentioned Hardik as her 'best friend' on Instagram. The couple broke the internet on New Year's Day in 2020 by confirming their engagement. For the unversed, ace cricketer Hardik proposed to actress Natasa on New Year 2020 on a yacht. The mega announcement received mixed reactions from the fans.

Pregnancy announcement in May 2020

The couple reportedly got married during the Covid lockdown on May 31, 2020. Entering a new phase of life in May, Hardik and Natasa revealed that they were expecting a baby. From Virat Kohli to Ravi Shastri, wishes poured in from all quarters for the star cricketer. The couple was blessed with their first child, baby boy Agastya, who was born on July 30, 2020.

Renewing wedding vows in February 2023

In 2023, Hardik and Natasa reaffirmed their commitment in a grand celebration in Udaipur. Three years after they fell in love, the couple remarried at the luxurious Raffles Hotel. Natasa and Hardik's dreamy vow renewal ceremony became the talk of the town at the time.

Natasa deletes photos with Hardik; Reddit post creates a stir

Earlier, a Reddit post claimed that Natasa had deleted all photos of Hardik from her social media. The social media account also claimed that the couple is not posting anything about each other online. Natasa also avoided a media question about her divorce. The couple still have photos of them together with Agastya on social media.

Tough IPL 2024 and World Cup redemption

Hardik faced the wrath of jeering fans in the Indian Premier League 2024 after he took charge from Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain. Hardik endured a tough homecoming as the MI skipper was booed incessantly at the Wankhede Stadium. However, Hardik completed his redemption at the T20 World Cup by powering India to a historic World Cup title in the Caribbean. Hardik received a hero's welcome in Mumbai and Baroda after India's World Cup win.

Divorce in July 2024

Natasa refused to show up for Hardik in IPL 2024 matches, and the actress also dropped 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle in May. The couple remained in speculation about parting ways as Natasa didn't post anything about Hardik even after the T20 World Cup. Natasa departed from Mumbai for Serbia with son Agastya amid reports of separation. On Thursday, the couple officially parted ways. "We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," the statement read.