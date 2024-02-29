Hardik Pandya 'not bothered' and 'won't comment' on media reports

Hardik Pandya has been out of action since his ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup, which he sustained during India's group stage match against Bangladesh in October last year. A key cog in India's line-up, his absence has sorely been missed by fans. Hardik Pandya during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.(PTI)

Gearing up for IPL 2024, Pandya made his return recently and is participating at the DY Patil T20 Cup. He was traded from Gujarat Titans last year and rejoined Mumbai Indians, where he has also replaced Rohit Sharma as captain.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz to force a change in BCCI central contracts after India vs England 5th Test

In a rare public appearance, the all-rounder met YouTube streamer UK 07 Rider, and participated in his chat show. The 30-year-old opened up about his personal life and revealed that he prefers remaining indoors, rather than going out.

"One thing my fans don't know about me is that I don't go out. I am a home boy. I have hardly been out in the last three to four years; the only occasions I have stepped out is when it has been unavoidable, something happened with my friends. I like to stay at home. There was this time when I did not step out of home for 50 days. I did not even see the home lift," he said.

"I have my home gym, home theatre. The things that I like are in my home."

Recently, a photo of Pandya in a super car went viral on social media. Commenting on the photo, he revealed that he was sent the car for a test-drive. He also added, "Main kabhi media mein comment karta nahi hu, to maine kabhi kia nahi, na mereko fadak padta hai (I don't comment in media, I have never done it, it does not bother me)."

Due to his injury, Pandya missed the home series against Australia, the South Africa tour, and also the matches against Afghanistan.

For the past month, Pandya has been training in Baroda, and is following a return-to-fitness roadmap drawn up for him by the NCA. He also played in practice matches at NCA with Rishabh Pant, who will also make his return after suffering injuries in a car accident in December 2022.