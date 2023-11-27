close_game
News / Cricket / Hardik Pandya pens 'heartfelt' goodbye message for Gujarat Titans after Mumbai Indians move ahead of IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya pens 'heartfelt' goodbye message for Gujarat Titans after Mumbai Indians move ahead of IPL 2024

HT Sports Desk
Nov 27, 2023

Hardik spent two seasons with GT as a captain where he won the title in 2022 and finished as runner-up in 2023.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday moved back to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after having completed two fabulous seasons as a captain of the Gujarat Titans. The development came hours after the 2022 IPL champions retained their skipper before MI completed the trade. Following the announcement, Hardik left a heartfelt goodbye message for the Titans.

After being shockingly released from Mumbai ahead of the 2022 season, Hardik was roped in by Gujarat Titans and announced their skipper. He then led the debutants to a stellar title win that season, while they ended as runner-up in the 2023 season, losing to Chennai Super Kings in the final. In those two seasons, he scored 833 runs in 30 innings at 41.65 while also picking 11 wickets at almost eight an over.

On Monday, hours after his Mumbai Indians deal was officially announced, Hardik penned an emotional note for his former franchise, Gujarat Titans.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the fans, team, and management at Gujarat Titans. Being part of the team and leading it has been an absolute honour, and i am immensely thankful for the love and encouragement my family and i have received as a player and as an individual. The memories and experiences with GT will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the unforgettable journey,” he shared on X.

Hardik was previously part of of Mumbai Indians between 2015 and 2021 where he won four titles as a player. It was in MI where Hardik gained fame for hos all-round abilities that later helped him crack and eventually cement his place in the Indian team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family," Nita M Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, said. "From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!"

