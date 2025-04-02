Hardik Pandya retains numero uno spot in ICC T20 all-rounder rankings; Varun Chakaravarthy slips down in bowling charts

Team India star Hardik Pandya continued to dominate the ICC men's T20 all-rounders rankings and retained his top spot in the chart issued on Wednesday. Hardik retained the top spot in the T20I all-rounder charts.(BCCI X)

Hardik remained the only Indian in the top 10 rankings as the 31-year-old currently holds 252 rating points, followed by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal and Australia's Marcus Stoinis. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma are the other two in the top 20 rankings and are placed at 12th and 13th, respectively.

In the bowling charts, India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy dropped down one place to the third spot in the rankings as a new bowler has been crowned at the top of the charts. New Zealand Jacob Duffy has dethroned Akeal Hosein from the top spot after impressing outings in the T20I series against Pakistan. He was the highest wicket-taker in the series, with 13 wickets at an imposing average of 8.38. The right-arm paceman is the first New Zealander to hold the top spot in bowling charts in men's T20I cricket since Ish Sodhi in 2018.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (674) and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (653) are the other two Indians in top-10 at seventh and 10th positions, respectively. While, Axar Patel is placed at 13th position.

Abhishek Sharma second in T20I batting rankings

Young Indian left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma continued to occupy the second position in the T20 batting rankings, which is being headed by Australia's Travis Head, while England's Phil Salt is at the third spot.

Two other Indians -- Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav -- are placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tim Seifert, who was the standout batter for New Zealand against Pakistan in the recently concluded T20I series, reached a new high with the fifth spot in the batting charts.

Seifert scored 249 runs at an average of 62.25 across the five matches which included an unbeaten 97 in the last T20I and was eventually named the Player of the Series.