Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson's epic gesture for Hyderabad ground staff after India sweep T20I serries against Bangladesh

India successfully pulled off a demolition act in Hyderabad on Saturday, beating Bangladesh by 133 runs in the third and final T20I match of the series to script a 3-0 whitewash in what was a complete mismatch of a contest. Everything went right for the home team. They won the toss, chose to bat, and posted their highest-ever T20I total of 297 runs, where Sanju Samson made the most of the final opportunity to smash a record ton, while Hardik Pandya once again showed the importance of his finishing abilities. In reply, the bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 164 for seven to claim an emphatic win. Hardika Pandya and Sanju Samson applauds during the presentation ceremony after winning the third and final T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh (PTI)

Samson, who was handed a fresh role in the series of opening the batting, did fail to prove his worth in the opening two ties, managing scores of 29 and 10. But the Kerala-based cricketer, on Saturday, became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a century in T20I cricket, when he smashed 111 off 47. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Hardik, who has been fabulous down the order for India, continued his dominating form in the third T20I as well, scoring 47 off just 18 balls. He was adjudged as the Player of the Series for his all-round performance. He scored 118 runs in three matches, at a strike rate of 222.64, and picked up a wicket.

Following the match, the two match-winning stars of the Indian team won hearts on social media as they posed for photographs with the ground staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The pictures of that moment instantly went viral on social media.

India set for next assignment

With the T20I series over, India will now shift their focus back to Test cricket, with the team slated to face New Zealand at home in a three-match contest, which begins from October 16 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Another clean sweep from India will guarantee their spot in the World Test Championship final for the third time in a row, irrespective of the results in the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar series later this year.