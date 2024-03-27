Hardik Pandya sends Rohit Sharma special video message on MI great's 'double century', Tilak calls him 'father figure'

The match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday marked a special occasion for Mumbai Indians' star batter Rohit Sharma. This was the former MI captain's 200th appearance for the franchise, as he became the first player from the side to achieve the magnificent feat. Rohit had joined MI in 2011 after spending three years with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Rohit Sharma (L) appeared in his 200th match for MI on Wednesday(IPL)

In 2013, Rohit took over the captaincy of the franchise mid-season and led them to title victory; over the course of his leadership tenure, Rohit lifted four more titles, becoming the most successful standalone captain in the league until last year, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni matched his record.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As Rohit reached the mark, MI posted a special video tribute for their former skipper featuring batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, captain Hardik Pandya, and his former teammate Kieron Pollard.

Tendulkar recalled how he had suggested MI's owner, Nita Ambani, to pick Rohit. “Long time ago, I was having discussion with Mrs Ambani that we have to bring Rohit to Mumbai Indians. From there on, what you've been able to achieve for Mumbai Indians is simply remarkable,” Tendulkar spoke in the video.

Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, called Rohit Sharma “one of the pillars” of MI.

“You've been one of the pillars of the franchise who has achieved so much under your belt. Ro, you've known for your double centuries, I'm sure this will also be special,” said Hardik.

“You continue to show the world your greatness,” Pollard stated.

Tilak Varma, the young MI batter who made his debut under Rohit, called the former captain a “father figure.”

Watch:

Rohit Sharma made his mark in the first match of the season with a strong 43 off 29 deliveries, but the side faced a narrow defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

MI face SRH

A special jersey presentation ceremony was held inside Mumbai Indians' camp to felicitate Rohit on reaching the 200-cap mark for the franchise. MI are chasing their first win in the tournament; incidentally, SRH had also faced a narrow defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring opening game, losing by 4 runs in 209-run chase.