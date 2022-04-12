Watch: Hardik Pandya loses cool on Mohammed Shami, fans slam Gujarat Titans captain for outburst at senior player

Hardik Pandya cut a frustrated figure a number of times during SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) chase as Gujarat Titans fell to their first defeat of the season on Monday. The Sunrisers chased down a target of 163 with ease, winning the match by eight wickets with five balls to spare.

In the 13th over of the innings, GT captain Pandya brought himself back for his second spell. His SRH counterpart Kane Williamson hit him for back-to-back sixes off the second and third ball of the over. GT then had a chance to dismiss Williamson's partner Rahul Tripathi off the last ball of the over when the batter tried an upper cut which seemed to be flying towards deep third man.

Mohammed Shami was standing in the position and he could have completed the catch had he ran forward. Instead, Shami stayed where he was and even moved back a couple of steps to collect the ball on the bounce. Pandya was visibly incensed by that, with replays showing him screaming at Shami after the fielding effort.

Watch Video: Hardik Pandya shouts at Mohammed Shami

Dear Hardik, you are a terrible captain. Stop taking it out on your teammates, particularly someone as senior as Shami. #IPL #IPL2022 #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/9yoLpslco7 — Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter 🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@insenroy) April 11, 2022

While commentator Graeme Swann defended Pandya after the match, fans did not seem to be impressed by the all-rounder.

@hardikpandya7 shouting at the #mohammedshami is disgraceful what Shami has done for #Indianteam is commendable and #Hardik has not even done half of it. #shameful #HardikPandya — Wolf (@Wolf_Vickbaghel) April 11, 2022

Hardik Pandya doesn't deserve to be the Captain of any team one who doesn't know how to speak to the team members and that too a senior player shouldn't be the Captain you do not win all games Cricket is a gentleman game pls note @hardikpandya7 — Idris Ahmad (@IdrisAhmad_47) April 11, 2022

Can’t believe Hardik Pandya just insulted senior player and an Indian legend Mohd. Shami for not taking the risky catch and preferred to save the boundary. Hardik’s temper tantrums during tight situations have been outright cringe. #GTvsSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/yAyMmFkRwS — glowred (@glowred) April 11, 2022

Just watch the Kane Williamson reaction when Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi & Markram dropped catches & compare it with Hardik Pandey reaction to dropped catch by Shami, Pandya was screaming at his senior partner Shami, that's the difference between a Leader & a Captain #SRHvGT — Ykush_Tyagi????????????????????????????? (@Ykush_Tyagi) April 11, 2022

Shami should have gone for that catch!

Also, Hardik is not a good leader. #IPL2022 #GTvsSRH — Compulsive #PBKS fan ?? (@manwithcam590) April 11, 2022

Pandya scored an unbeaten 50 off 42 balls to lead GT to 162/7. While he had started off his innings in an aggressive manner, the loss of wickets at the other end forced him to slow down. Williamson played in the opposite manner, taking his own time to score runs in the first 25 balls before teeing off and scoring 57 off 46. He was dismissed by Pandya in the 17th over after which Nicholas Pooran saw them over finishing line.