Hardik Pandya slapped with INR 24 lakh fine, Rohit Sharma and MI stars also punished after IPL code of conduct breach

Troubles don't seem to end for Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians. Hours after facing their seventh defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League season to Lucknow Super Giants, their captain Hardik, along with all members of the playing XI, were fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the match. As this was the side's second offence of the season, Hardik was slapped with an INR 24 lakh fine, while each member of the playing team was handed an INR 6 lakh penalty. Rohit Sharma (front) with Hardik Pandya during MI's training session(PTI)

“Mr Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on April 30, 2024,” an IPL statement read.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined ₹24 Lakh.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lac or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” the statement added.

Mumbai Indians endured another disappointing performance on Tuesday night, as they were restricted to 144/7 after being asked to bat by KL Rahul. Hardik Pandya, who was picked as India's vice-captain for the T20 World Cup earlier in the day, departed for a first-ball duck. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, also failed to make a mark, only scoring 4 off five deliveries.

MI have endured a tumultuous season, grappling with off-field controversies and on-field challenges. Compounding their woes is the struggle of skipper Hardik, who has grappled with form issues both with bat and ball. Across 10 appearances, the all-rounder has managed to secure just six wickets, with an economy rate soaring to 11, further adding to MI's woes.

With the bat, Hardik is yet to score a half-century; he has 197 runs to his name in the season in 10 innings at a strike rate of 150.38.

Playoff chances dwindling

MI are more or less out of the race for playoff spots in IPL 2024, as they reel at the ninth spot in the table with six points. While they are four points away from the fourth-placed CSK, the latter have played a match less.

Moreover, all four of MI's remaining matches are against the teams well and truly in competition for top-4 spots; these include Kolkata Knight Riders (twice), Sunrisrs Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants.