Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard celebrate as Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians cruise to WPL final - Watch

Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 77 runs each and led a relentless Mumbai Indians to the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) and those cheering for them included their men's counterparts. MI beat the Gujarat Giants by 47 runs to reach the final, where they play the Delhi Capitals for their second WPL title, having won the inaugural edition in 2023. Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard and captain Hardik Pandya can be seen reacting to the win in the video

The franchise posted a video of the men's team celebrating the women's side's victory. Among the stars that can be seen in the video are captain Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma and former all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is with the side this season as their batting coach.

Here is the video:

MI have been largely dominant this season and they continued that in the Eliminator. Mathews and Sciver-Brunt's identical scores, with the former getting there in 50 balls and the latter in 41 balls, was backed up quite spectacularly by captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashing a whopping 36 runs in just 12 balls. It took MI to a score of 213/4 in 20 overs.

Gujarat hardly ever got going in their chase. Mathews was the star with the ball as well and thus won player of the match. She finished with figures of 3/31 in 3.2 overs. Sciver-Brunt also struck with the ball and finished with figures of 1/31 in 4 overs.

Debutant Daniell Gibson (34 off 24) and Phoebe Litchfield (31 off 20) looked in threatening touch but regular fall of wickets kept pegging the Giants back. Indian batter Bharti Fulmali delayed the inevitable with an impressive 30 off 20 balls. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner, who bailed her team out on multiple occasions, had an off day with the bat.

Delhi Capitals qualified for the final directly, having finished top of the table in the league stage with 10 points in eight matches. MI had finished with the same amount of points as DC but finished second due to their inferior net run rate.