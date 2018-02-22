Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women’s T20 captain, to join Punjab police on March 1

Indian women’s T20 cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is set to join Punjab police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) on March 1.

This became possible after Indian Railways relieved Harmanpreet following her request to join Punjab police.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also taken up the matter with the Railway Ministry to waive off the bond condition and allow Harmanpreet, who is a native of Moga, to join as a DSP in Punjab.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the Railways had sent a letter to the government conveying their acceptance of Amarinder’s request for bond waiver to enable the cricketer to realise her dream of becoming a police officer.

Notably, as per the bond signed with Indian Railways, the cricketer could not be relieved till the completion of a five year term. Otherwise she would have to return the salary of five years.

Harmanpreet had already completed three year of service as Office Superintendent at Western Railway.

She had resigned from the Railways last year. Her medical test for the post of DSP had already been completed but she could not join as Indian Railway did not relieve her.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness over the development, saying that the state was proud to have Harmanpreet as part of its police force.

Amarinder has also thanked Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for accepting his request, said the spokesperson, pointing out that the Chief Minister had personally taken up the matter with the minister.

The Chief Minister had offered the DSP post to Harmanpreet in July last year, following her scintillating performance in the Women’s World Cup 2017.