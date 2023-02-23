Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar unlikely to play in India vs Australia T20 WC semi-final in huge setback: Report

Ahead of the high-octane Women's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia, Team India could be in for a massive setback as its captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar might miss the game due to illness. A report from the Indian Express states that both were admitted to a local hospital on the eve of the match. Even as they are now discharged, doubts remain over their availability for the semi-final against Australia.

The report further states that a decision will be taken on the duo by Thursday afternoon.

If Harmanpreet fails to regain full fitness for the match later tonight, Smriti Mandhana is expected to lead the side in the semi-final. The Indian skipper has played in all of the side's matches in the T20 World Cup so far, registering scores of 16, 33, 4, and 13 in four matches in the tournament so far.

Vastrakar, meanwhile, has taken two wickets in four games.

India had finished second in their group at the T20 World Cup, registering wins over arch-rivals Pakistan, West Indies, and Ireland. The side faced a narrow defeat to England, who eventually topped the group table. The English team faces South Africa in the second semi-final of the tournament on Friday.

In Australia, India face a tricky opposition in the semi-final; the two teams have contested in T20Is on 30 occasions, with India winning only six matches. While one match ended in a tie, another was abandoned. The world's top-ranked team is aiming for a hat-trick of Women's T20 World Cup title and they remain favourites after a dominant performance in the group stage; Australia won all four of their group matches.

Meg Lanning's side has rarely looked in trouble and stopping them will be a tough task for India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON