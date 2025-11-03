Harmanpreet Kaur unleashes her Punjabi song list, does bhangra after India's historic World Cup win

The celebrations for team India show no signs of slowing down after their triumphant result against South Africa in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final. The women in blue finally get their hands on a World Cup trophy, and that too on home turf, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and the pure elation of achieving that feat wasn’t hidden away by any of the players. Harmanpreet Kaur shows off her moves as she arrives to receive the World Cup trophy.(ANI)

With the hard work done and now only the achievements to look back at after a 52-run victory over the Proteas, the celebration videos are something that all Indian cricket fans would be watching from home with a smle on their face. The Indian captain starred in another one shared to the Indian team’s social media channels, as she danced out of joy while listening to a selection of Punjabi music while exiting DY Patil Stadium.

Harmanpreet’s celebrations took place with a massive smile on her face: the Indian skipper had played a crucial role in the semifinal victory over favourites Australia, and also took the winning catch in the final as she hung on to the ball to dismiss Nadine de Klerk before setting of running around the stadium.

The social media post wasn’t the only place Harman pulled out the moves, having celebrated with some bhangra moves while walking onto the presentation stage to receive to World Cup trophy as well.

Harmanpreet poses alongside the World Cup trophy

Later, Harmanpreet would use her personal Instagram account to share a picture of her in the hotel room alongside the World Cup trophy, the kind of pose that has become popular not only amongst Indian cricketers but worldwide in multiple sports after winning a trophy.

“Some dreams are shared by a billion people. That’s why cricket is everyone’s game,” said Harmanpreet in her caption, also wearing a t-shirt that read ‘Cricket is everyone’s game’, with the words ‘a gentleman’s’ being crossed out.

India’s maiden women’s World Cup success is definitely massive cause for celebration, and not likely to be a moment that is forgotten soon by any of the players involved. However, it is only right that the captain, who bears the burden of expectations on her shoulders, should be allowed to celebrate in this manner after such a historic occasion.