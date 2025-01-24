Harry Brook blames 'smog' for 1st T20I failure, hopes for 'clearer air' in Chennai: 'Hopefully we can see ball easier'

England’s Harry Brook has acknowledged the challenges he faced against spin in the first T20I against India, but also pointed to the “smog” in Kolkata as a factor in England’s underwhelming batting performance during their seven-wicket defeat. The team is now aiming for a turnaround as they prepare for the second game of the series in Chennai. Chennai: England's Harry Brook addresses a press conference ahead of the second T20 cricket match between India and England(PTI)

India’s spinners – Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel – exploited England’s struggles on turning tracks, combining for figures of 12-1-67-5 at Eden Gardens. Brook, bowled by Chakaravarthy via bat and pad, admitted the conditions made the task more difficult.

“Chakaravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler,” Brook said. “But with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick. Hopefully the air is a bit clearer here and we can see the ball a bit easier.”

Brook, a T20 World Cup winner in 2022, has a stellar Test record, including topping the batting rankings briefly last year and scoring a monumental 317 against Pakistan. Despite his success, the Yorkshireman admitted he still has work to do in mastering spin in T20s.

“Facing spin in T20 cricket is probably the hardest thing in the game, especially because I always get out trying to absolutely smack it,” he said. “Maybe I’ve got to rein in a little bit, but we’ll see.”

He added: “I think I do have a method. It’s just trying to do it consistently and more often. I come in in the middle order, so the first few balls I face are usually off spin. If I get out early, it’s usually against a spinner, so maybe my stats aren’t as good against spin, but there’s always going to be criticism in some parts.”

Brook rewatching his IPL century

Brook recalled his unbeaten century for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023, where he took on Chakaravarthy successfully. “I was going to watch it on the way in (to Friday’s practice session) but my phone wouldn’t work, so I’ll have a look a little bit later,” he noted.

Now England’s vice-captain, Brook revealed how he received the news. “We were sat in the bar the other night and Baz (Brendon McCullum) texted me from across the other side of the room. He just said, ‘congrats, you’re the vice-captain’ and I just put, ‘beautiful, thanks.’”