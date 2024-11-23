Menu Explore
Harshit Rana angers Mitchell Starc with bouncer barrage, Australia great replies with 'I bowl faster than you' threat

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 23, 2024 08:37 AM IST

Mitchell Starc reminded Harshit Rana that he bowls faster than him, after the latter delivered a barrage of short balls during the Perth Test.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana are breathing fire at the Optus Stadium, Perth to leave Australia hopping and ducking for cover. The visitors are on top in the first Test. Both teams are leaving no stone unturned in order to get the better of the opposition, however, amid all the drama and tough cricket, a light moment in the middle between Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc is going viral on the internet. Starc and Rana, who were teammates at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL title winning campaign this year, were seen chatting in the middle, and the conversation is pure gold.

Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana (AFP/AP Photo) ((AFP/AP Photo) )
Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana (AFP/AP Photo) ((AFP/AP Photo) )

In the 30th over of Australia's innings, Harshit Rana had Mitchell Starc ducking for cover, as he bowled a barrage of short balls. The left-handed batter had to hop a little and it was then that Starc reminded Harshit Rana, who is quicker among them two.

As Harshit Rana was making his way back to the bowling crease, Mitchell Starc said, “Harshit, I bowl faster than you. I bowl faster than you.”

Starc did not stop there, as he suggested to Harshit Rana, that when he comes out to bat, he can expect a lot of fast and short bowling coming his way.

"I've got a long memory," said Starc. Harshit Rana just responded with a smile, and the chat looked in good humour between the two.

Starc and Harshit Rana's chat continued on, in the 32nd over of the innings as well. When the Australian took a single off the fifth ball of the over, he had things to say to Harshit Rana at the non-striker's end.

Jasprit Bumrah takes a five-wicket haul

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah did not waste any time in taking his fifth wicket in the first innings of the Perth Test. He struck with his first ball on Day 2 as he sent wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey back to the pavilion.

Carey edged the delivery to wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, and as a result, Bumrah registered his 11th Test five-wicket haul.

On Day 1, Bumrah had dismissed Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins.

Harshit Rana also struck on Day 2 as he dismissed Nathan Lyon.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 150 in the first innings, after opting to bat first in Perth.

However, India staged a memorable comeback with the ball in hand, led by skipper Bumrah.

