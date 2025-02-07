Harshit Rana shuts down concussion-sub controversy once and for all, issues definitive 'I'm not bothered' response

India’s newest pace sensation, Harshit Rana, made an emphatic statement on his ODI debut against England, bagging a three-wicket haul and playing a key role in India’s four-wicket win on Thursday. Despite facing early struggles – including a brutal 26-run over – Rana turned his fortunes around with a sensational second spell. India's Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate a wicket during the 1st ODI against England(BCCI - X)

However, the 23-year-old was recently embroiled in a controversy surrounding a concussion-sub. Rana was used as a substitute for Shivam Dube, who was hit on the helmet during one of India's T20Is during the series against England earlier this month. The decision drew significant flak from England, as Dube is primarily a batting all-rounder, while Rana's role is that of a fast bowler.

After India's win in the 1st ODI, Rana was asked about the substution again, and the fast bowler had a rather straightforward reply, suggesting that he wants to move on from the incident.

"I believe that people will keep on talking. I just want to play, good or bad. I'm not bothered, I just want to deliver for my country. I don't pay attention to those talks," Rana asserted in the post-match press conference after India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rana, who was drafted into the ODI squad as cover for Jasprit Bumrah, had already made headlines with his T20I debut last week. After stepping in as a concussion substitute, he produced a match-winning spell of 3/33.

Rana on 1st ODI

The fast bowler revealed he came to know that he would make his ODI debut when the side reached the ground in Nagpur.

"You get to know only when you come to the ground. Mentally, I'm always prepared whenever I come to the ground. I know that I can play anytime, anything can happen. So, mentally, I always keep myself prepared," he said.

Rana’s ODI debut was a rollercoaster. His Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate, Phil Salt, took him apart in just his third over, smashing three sixes and two fours in a 26-run assault. But instead of crumbling under pressure, Rana recalibrated. A few overs later, he dismissed Ben Duckett and Harry Brook in the same over, marking a remarkable turnaround.

"There are always ups and downs in cricket, I only wanted to focus on my length, bowl where I have to, and I got the reward for that later. I didn't do anything different in my second spell, just focused on hitting the right areas," he explained.

The young quick also acknowledged the challenges of the 50-over format, which demands adaptability from bowlers across different phases of the game.

"This format is a bit difficult because it's a long format, you get (to bowl) 10 overs. You have to play different roles in different phases. But if you practice it (well), it's good," he remarked.