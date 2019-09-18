‘Haven’t seen a more talented bowler,’ Ben Stokes’ high praise for youngster

cricket

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:00 IST

England all-rounder Ben Stokes reserved the highest praise for teammate Jofra Archer after England beat Australia in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval to square the series 2-2. Despite England’s convincing win the in the final Test, Australia retained the Ashes for the first time in England in 18 years.

Archer was the pick of the bowlers for England in the series. The tall Barbados-born fast bowler made his debut in the second Test at Lord’s and immediately made an impact with his raw pace and bounce. Archer picked up 22 wickets in Ashes 2019 at an outstanding average of 20.27.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a more talented bowler in my time. It’s great to have him (Archer) on your team. No doubt he is the sort of guy who can help get those Ashes back when we go down under (in 2021-22),” Stokes said was as quoted by The Guardian after the fifth Test.

Stokes further praised Archer for straight away settling into his role in the highest form of the game. “It is very rare for a 24-year-old to be able to come in, be exposed to this environment and then step up and improve game by game as quickly as Jof is doing it. There is plenty more to come from him because he is so skilful and picks things up so quickly,” Stokes added.

Archer was also instrumental in England’s World Cup winning campaign in June-July. He picked up 20 wickets in 11 matches in the World Cup.

The 24-year-old is expected to play a similar in England’s quest to reclaim the T20 World Cup next year in 2020.

