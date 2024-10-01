He asks me 'what should I do?': Jasprit Bumrah raves up rising India star after good show against Bangladesh

Jasprit Bumrah lavished praise on young paceman Akash Deep after the impressive start of his test career. The 27-year-old made his Test debut earlier this year against England and has done well with his ability to swing the ball. In the absence of Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep got the big job of filling his shoes, and he did a decent job by complementing Bumrah and Siraj in the pace attack. In the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Akash took wickets at crucial junctures of the game and shifted the momentum in India's favour. Sharing the dressing room with Bumrah has also helped Akash, as his insights have helped the young paceman improve his game and try new things with the ball. India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after taking the wicket in second Test.(AFP)

Bumrah, leader of the Indian pace attack, was impressed with Akash's efforts on the field and said he is always ready to give his all.

"He (Akash Deep) comes up to me quite a lot before a spell and asks me what is happening and what should I do, we have had a lot of interesting conversations, the energy he brings on the ball, he gives his best on the field and when he's bowling, he has got a lot of heart and that is a good sign for us going forward. Hopefully he goes from strength to strength," Bumrah told broadcasters.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers put up an aggressive show with their line and lengths to dismantle Bangladesh's batting line-up cheaply in both innings at Green Park to force a result after

“…all of these battles I really like”: Jasprit Bumrah

Once the rain subsided and the sun shone brightly over Kanpur, it became a tricky situation for the pacers to extract benefits from the surface. Yet for Bumrah, when the pitch turned against his natural style of play, it was a challenge that he relished taking on.

"I like that challenge when you go against your nature and conditions are not favourable. The wicket is not favourable. How do you get answers? All of these battles I really like. We have played a lot of cricket in India. You understand the nature of the wicket, and the SG ball sometimes reverses as well, but sometimes, because of the humidity, you are not able to keep the ball dry, so you find solutions and discuss it with other players as well," Bumrah added.

"It was a test for our fitness as well, as you see how hot the weather is, bowling every day and trying to create an impact, a really special win. You use your experience, but it is easier said than done because you have played a lot of cricket and played on different surfaces. You find solutions. This wicket was completely different to what we got in Chennai, so we quickly communicated with the others and tried to find the best option," he noted.