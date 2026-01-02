‘He bats like his father Sachin’: Yograj Singh goes gaga, raves about Arjun Tendulkar's 'great quality’

There has perhaps never been a young Indian cricketer with as much weight of expectation as Arjun Tendulkar. As the son of a player who has a god-like status in the country, the son of Sachin Tendulkar always had hilariously high barriers to clear to try and establish his own presence in domestic cricket – something he is still working on as he tries to form a career as a fast-bowler in the circuit. Sachin Tendulkar (L) with son Arjun Tendulkar during a training camp for Mumbai Indians.(PTI)

Arjun is known as a left-arm seam bowler, with a couple of appearances in the IPL, representing Goa, and now transferring to Lucknow Super Giants before the IPL 2026 season. However, with a First Class century to his name, there are certainly indications that having Sachin as a personal mentor from a young age would have had some influence.

A window into that element of Arjun’s game was provided by Yograj Singh, one of the most notorious coaching figures in Indian domestic circles. Speaking to Ravish Bisht’s YouTube channel, Yograj reflected on how Arjun Tendulkar visited him for a couple of weeks earlier in his career – and went on to shock him with how strong his batting actually was.

“I had never seen him bat before so I said let’s see how you are,” said Yograj. “He went in the net to bat, and that guy – a four here, a four there, six here, six there. I told his coach, how can you never make him bat?” continued the former India cricketer.

“He is a batsman of great quality. He bats like his father used to bat. He used to come and bat in the nets every day for three hours, and he went back after 12 days, played Ranji Trophy and in his first match, scored a hundred,” remembered Yograj, providing ample credit for the player.

'Told IPL team to let him open…

The younger Tendulkar had matched his father by scoring a century on Ranji Trophy debut, toning up for Goa in 2022 to show a glimmer of his batting abilities. It hasn’t quite gone to plan with bat since his debut three years ago, where he averages 21 in First Class cricket with two more half-centuries.

“Someone who comes here and practices for 12 days score a century in Ranji. And you never make him bat once in his life. I sent a message to the IPL team in Mumbai, and told them, let him open the batting in 2-3 matches, but no,” added Yograj, showering plenty of praise on Arjun – a fairly outlandish claim given the quality of openers MI have possessed through the years, but certainly an indication of his talent.

At 26 years old, Arjun Tendulkar is not a player destined to be an Indian national team star, but still has time on his side to establish himself at the domestic level and take it from there. Whether this impassioned argument for his all-round abilities earns him more chances in the IPL for LSG or even coems to bear in domestic tournaments, there is no doubt a solid amount of attention will continue to follow him throughout his career.