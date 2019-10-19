‘He deserves better bed to cry’: Dean Elgar slammed for criticising Indian food and hotels

cricket

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:46 IST

It has not been a good tour for South Africa in India so far, having lost the first two Tests, and thus ruling out the possibilities of laying hands on the trophy. Proteas batsman Dean Elgar was questioned on the tough tour by reporters and in his response, the 32-year-old said described it as a “challenging tour”. In a video uploaded by ESPNCricinfo, Elgar was heard criticising Indian food and hotels.

“It’s a challenging tour. You get stretched as a person, you get stretched as a cricketer, I think you get to know yourself quite a lot as a person when you come to the smaller places where the hotels are maybe not as good, and you get challenged on the food you eat potentially,” Elgar said.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 1: Follow live score and updates

“It’s always a good learning curve coming to India. They’re very streetwise and clever with touring teams,” he had added.

The comments did not go down with a section of Indian fans on Twitter, who were quick to slam the Proteas player for his remarks, and called the statement as “excuses”.

Give them food @BCCI @SGanguly99 , you don't know @deanelgar and SA are not able to win because they are unable to eat "potential" food. Even Indian hotels are testing their limits. This is cheating. They can't see spinning bowl coz of weak eyesight on tour , coz of poor food. :( https://t.co/kfeIiQotKq — Tyrion Kanpuriya (@tyrionkanpuriya) October 18, 2019

Somebody needs to remind @deanelgar that Cape Town hotel rooms gave Indian cricketers only two mins of time to take showers because of extreme water shortage. — Amit Lakhani (@VeniVidiVici_08) October 18, 2019

This Guy Deserves A Better Bed To Cry On As Well — Chatil Panditasekara (@ChatilPandi) October 18, 2019

Somebody needs to remind @deanelgar that Cape Town hotel rooms gave Indian cricketers only two mins of time to take showers because of extreme water shortage. — Amit Lakhani (@VeniVidiVici_08) October 18, 2019

Latest from the Dean Elgar book of excuses. https://t.co/5qgdTf8X7D — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 18, 2019

So Indian food is the reason for not sighting turning balls by the SA team.@deanelgar@BCCI @SGanguly99 Please arrange proper food for the touring squads.#INDvSA — Anurag Trivedi (@Thatcricketguy2) October 18, 2019

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and unsurprisingly opted to bat in the third and final test against South Africa on Saturday as the hosts chase a series sweep in Ranchi. Having lost the last two tosses, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis turned up with Temba Bavuma as the proxy skipper for the flipping of the coin and yet Kohli won his third successive toss of the series.

Also read: Kohli in splits after du Plessis’ ‘proxy captain’ theory fails at toss of 3rd Test in Ranchi

Local favourite Shahbaz Nadeem will make a surprising test debut after being called up late on Friday as cover for fellow left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav who complained of left-shoulder pain.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 10:46 IST