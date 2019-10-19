India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd test Day 1 at Ranchi: WTC points, first-ever whitewash and a lot more

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli-led Indian side will look to further stamp their authority as the No.1 ranked side of the world by beating South Africa in the third and final Test at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. India have already captured the series with two comfortable victories in Vizag and Pune but the third Test in Ranchi is far from being a dead rubber. Crucial points for the World Test Championship are up for grabs for both the sides and for South Africa it is perhaps even more than that as the visitors last won a Test in India way back in 2010.

Follow live updates of India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 1 here:

18:50 hrs IST Pitch Report “There’s every indication that this pitch will turn a lot more than in this series. It’s a surface where the spinners will be licking their lips. There are plenty of cracks and they’re quite loose as well, which means it will crumble. Expect loads of turn. Batting will be difficult but it will be about application, like the Australians showed here during their 2017 tour when they drew the game on a similar-looking pitch.” - Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar





08:40 hrs IST JSCA distribute 5000 free tickets to Indian armed forces In a move to pay tribute to the armed forces of India, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association has distributed 5000 free tickets of the India-South Africa 3rd and final Test among them. Virat Kohli and Co. entered Ranchi having already captured the three-match series 2-0. They registered comprehensive over victories of the visiting South Africa side in the first two Tests in Visakhaptnam and Pune. The 5000 tickets were distributed among para-military forces, the army, local police and National Cadet Corps, said JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay. READ MORE





08:30 hrs IST Du Plessis might send ‘someone else’ for a change of luck The South Africa captain, who has now lost nine successive tosses in Asia, might send out someone else to toss the coin in the final Test starting Saturday at the JSCA International Complex Stadium. According to a report in Cricbuzz, du Plessis revealed this in a pre-match press conference on Thursday. During the press conference, du Plessis had insisted on the fact that how his batters need to make the most of their first innings. READ MORE





08:20 hrs IST India Predicted XI for 3rd Test The pitch is expected to assist the spinners a little more which might prompt India captain Virat Kohli to field an extra spinner in the expense of a fast bowler in the 3rd Test against South Africa. Here’s India’s likely XI for the third Test match at Ranchi, starting on Saturday: READ MORE





8:10 hrs IST How’s the pitch like? A member of the ground staff described the 22 yards as “a typical Indian wicket”. A thin grass cover on the wicket is expected to aid the pacers in the first day but the spinners will come into play from Day 3 and dictate the outcome of the Test match.





7:59 hrs IST A visitor in Ranchi Ranchi’s favourite son MS Dhoni is likely to be in attendance when Virat Kohli’s boys square off against Faf du Plessis’ men. Sources in the know of developments said that Dhoni along with his childhood friend and former Jharkhand captain Mihir Diwakar will fly into the city early on Saturday morning from Mumbai and is expected to visit the ground on the opening day of the match to watch the two teams in action. (Read the full story)





7:48 hrs IST Injury woes for South Africa Keshav Maharaj was ruled out of this Test because of an injury and just a couple of days ago Aiden Markram too had to leave for South Africa after the opening batsman vented out his frustration and hit a hard object. The incident happened after Markram was dismissed cheaply in the 2nd innings of the Pune Test.





7:40 hrs IST 2nd Test in Ranchi This will only the 2nd time when the JSCA International Sports Complex will be hosting a Test match. The first one was an India-Australia encounter in 2017 which ended in a draw with Steve Smith scoring a century and Cheteshwar Pujara replying with a double hundred.





7:35 hrs IST Far from a dead rubber World Test Championship has ensured that no Test match in a bilateral series is a dead rubber. 40 crucial points are there to fight for for both India and South Africa. This being a three-match series each victory counts for 40 points in the World Test Championship. India sit on the top of the table with 200 points, enjoying a healthy lead over the rest of the teams. South Africa, on the other hand, are still searching for their first points in the tournament.



