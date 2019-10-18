India vs South Africa: JSCA distribute 5000 free tickets to Indian armed forces

cricket

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:44 IST

In a move to pay tribute to the armed forces of India, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association has distributed 5000 free tickets of the India-South Africa 3rd and final Test among them. Virat Kohli and Co. entered Ranchi having already captured the three-match series 2-0. They registered comprehensive over victories of the visiting South Africa side in the first two Tests in Visakhaptnam and Pune.

The 5000 tickets were distributed among para-military forces, the army, local police and National Cadet Corps, said JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay.

Sahay also informed that the JSCA have also distributed free tickets among school children in different districts of the state. “We have also distributed tickets among schoolchildren in different districts.”

Ranchi is hosting its second ever Test match. The first one was an India-Australia fixture in 2017 which ended in a draw despite a double ton from Cheteshwar Pujara.

Despite this not being a dead rubber thanks to the points up for grabs in the World Test Championships, there has been very little interest to buy tickets for among common people.

Till Thursday evening barely 1500 tickets were sold. “If there is any demand, it is for daily tickets in the hospitality area priced at Rs 2000,” said Sahay. The daily tickets prices range from ~200 to Rs 2000 and the cheapest season ticket costs Rs 1000, he said.

The swank stadium in the JSCA International Sports Complex can seat 39,000.

Interest in the third would have spiked had the MS Dhoni been playing. But even then it wouldn’t have exceeded 20,000, said Sahay. Dhoni had already retired from the format by the time Ranchi hosted its only Test, against Australia in March 2017. When Ranchi hosted an ODI against Australia last March where Dhoni played, it was a full house.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 15:39 IST