'He didn’t talk to anyone': Ex-MI and CSK legend's bold captaincy take on Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni

Legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh dissected the difference between Rohit Sharma's and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy approaches. Harbhajan played under Rohit and Dhoni's leadership and won the Indian Premier League trophies with them at Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, respectively.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the cricketing world and is the only leader who has won all three white-ball ICC trophies - the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Rohit recently led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title in Barbados. The two Indian stalwarts have also won five IPL trophies each as captains - Rohit with MI and Dhoni with CSK; however, the former achieved the feat early.

Harbhajan elaborated on his views on why he prefers Rohit's style of captaincy more than Dhoni's.

“I chose Rohit above Dhoni because Rohit is people’s captain. He goes up to the people and asks them what they want. His teammates connect with him very well. But Dhoni’s style was different,” Harbhajan Singh said on Sports Yaari.

Harbhajan, who was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning sides under Dhoni's captaincy, asserted that the legendary wicketkeeper batter didn't talk to anyone in the team and had a different way of communicating with players.

“He didn’t talk to anyone. He wanted to convey his thoughts through his silence. It was his way of communicating with others,” he added.

It was not the first time when Harbhajan gave his views on the Indian stalwart's captaincy style.

“Dhoni and Rohit are completely different leaders,” Harbhajan Singh shared in view with former India Under-19 batter Taruwar Kohli in the latter’s podcast

“MS Dhoni will never go to a player and will ask him what field you want. He will let you learn from your mistakes,” he said.

Both not captains in IPL anymore

Meanwhile, last season, both Rohit and Dhoni played in the IPL without the added responsibility of captaincy. The CSK legend decided to relinquish his position to give a chance to young Ruturaj Gaikwad to take charge of the side. On the other hand, MI decided to re-sign Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans and replaced Rohit with him as their captain.