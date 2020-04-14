‘He fainted in hunger,’ Mohammed Shami trying his best to help migrant workers in home town

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:29 IST

India pacer Mohammed Shami is doing everything he can to help daily wage workers in his home town in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh and has recently saved a needy who came to his doorstep, ragged and hungry en route to Bihar from Rajasthan.

The COVID-19 lockdown has been harsh on migrant workers and daily wage labourers. Speaking with India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram Live, pacer Shami said he is working with a group in his town to help the needy get food and shelter.

Shami also narrated an incident where he helped a person who came to his doorstep and lost consciousness.

“He was coming from Rajasthan. Just imagine he is supposed to go to Bihar which is so far from Lucknow too. He has no means to commute and I saw in my home CCTV camera that he fainted in hunger and was close to my door. So I provided him with food and helped him out,” Shami said.

“I am trying to help as much as I can. There are migrant workers here who are really struggling to meet ends. The highway is also near my house so I can see people having a tough time. I feel I should help and I am doing as much as possible,” said the 29-year old fast bowler.

On a lighter note, Shami said during this time of home isolation, Indian team players will learn to cook for sure.

“I have learnt to cook. I go and help my mother in the kitchen,” he said.

Shami also picked his Test debut against the West Indies in 2013 as his most memorable moment. He had picked nine wickets in the match including a five-for in the second innings as India won by an innings and 51 runs.

“That was my favourite moment. It was at Eden Gardens in Kolkata,” he concluded.