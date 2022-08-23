'He has no one else to blame but himself': Furious Jadeja picks KL Rahul as biggest disappointment in Zimbabwe series

India extended their magnificent winning streak in Harare by beating Zimbabwe for the third time in the ODI series and subsequently recorded a whitewash on Monday. After winning the first two encounters by 10 wickets and five wickets, India successfully defended 290 runs amid Sikander Raza's impressive century, to win by 13 runs. Despite the win, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja was left furious at captain KL Rahul for his choices in the entire series before he picked him as the biggest disappointment.

Rahul returned to the Indian side after a long injury lay off and was a last-minute addition to the squad which was previously supposed to be led by Shikhar Dhawan. Having being already picked for the Asia Cup squad as well, the Zimbabwe series was of utmost importance for Rahul to get some match practice before he leaves for the UAE.

However, opting to bowl first in the first two games, Rahul minimised his chances of getting an opportunity to get some batting time.

Dhawan and Shubman Gill's heroics in the opener ensured India needed no other batter to contribute in the 10-wicket win. In the second match, Rahul opened the match alongside Dhawan, but was dismissed for just 1 run. In the final tie, he opted to bat first and opened once again. But was dismissed for 30 off 46.

Speaking to Sony Sports after the game, Jadeja was furious at Rahul for these poor choices at toss which left him with less match practice ahead of the Asia Cup.

"The only one who has probably gone home disappointed is the one who has fielded 110 overs and he thinks it's 150. He didn't get to bat enough and he has no one else to blame but himself - not choosing to bat the three times that you could have," he said.

Jadeja was however mighty impressed with Gill, who had scored a century in the final game, taking his tally to 245 runs in the series.

"The biggest gain I think is Shubman, not just his batting but the versatility that he has shown. Even at No. 3, he has looked as comfortable. Shikhar Dhawan - good as usual, he is still doing what he did 10 years ago for you. Ishan Kishan - once he got in, he got run out. That's not something you worry about so much."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON