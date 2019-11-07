‘He has no technique or style’: Shoaib Akhtar says he would have tried to ‘hurt’ Steve Smith during his time

cricket

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:38 IST

Legendary Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that he would have tried to hit Australia cricketer Steve Smith in order to stop him. Akhtar stated that Smith doesn’t have a sound technique or style but he is brave and that has made him an effective batsman in the modern era. Akhtar also lauded the star Australian batsman by branding him as one of a kind.

Also Read: Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia

“I am surprised how he does it. He has no technique or style but has bravery. So he is very effective. He reaches the pitch of the ball and was severe on Mohammad Amir,” Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“I do not know how he does it. If he was playing in my time, would have definitely hit him (3 or 4 on his face). I would have tried to hurt him. But it’s impossible to hurt this guy, he’s playing so well, he’s one of a kind. Wish him best of luck.”

“After his comeback, he has scored tons of runs. Some people were saying he is not a T20 player but he has proven them wrong,” he added.

Akhtar’s comments came after Smith powered Australia to a convincing victory in the second T20I against Pakistan. Smith stroked an unbeaten 80 as Australia edged Pakistan by seven wickets in Canberra to go 1-0 up in three-match series (opening match in Sydney on Sunday was abandoned due to rain).

Also Read: Former Australia cricketer calls Rishabh Pant a ‘one-trick pony’

Top-ranked Pakistan set a competitive 150 for six off their 20 overs, with skipper Babar Azam hitting his second consecutive half-century and Iftikhar Ahmed clubbing a quickfire 62.

But their bowling attack was no match for Smith, who brought up his fourth 50 in the short format off 36 balls, with six fours and one big six, as Australia reached 151 for three with nine balls to spare.