Home / Cricket / ‘He has now had a haircut’: Steve Smith takes fresh dig at English media over fake Alex Carey news

‘He has now had a haircut’: Steve Smith takes fresh dig at English media over fake Alex Carey news

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 18, 2023 08:16 PM IST

It was earlier reported that Alex Carey had visited a hairdresser in Leeds and left the barbershop without paying.

The ongoing Ashes has been filled with action, with players and fans equally participating to add more spice in the cracking contest England and Australia have been engaged in. Australia, the touring party, are leading 2-1, but all the three contests have witnessed major drama. However, one which drew maximum eyeballs was Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping by Alex Carey at Lord's, raising the never settled debate of spirit of cricket.

Steven Smith during practice(Reuters)
Steven Smith during practice(Reuters)

While the topic was intensely debated by cricket fraternity on social media, a bizarre incident too came to light involving Carey. It was first mentioned by former England captain Alastair Cook during commentary then reported by The Sun, a British tabloid, that Carey visited a a hairdresser in Leeds and left the barbershop without paying.

As reported earlier, the allegations was called out fake by former Australia skipper Steve Smith and Cricket Australia.

Also Read | ‘It was really dumb’: Moeen Ali urges ex-England captain to be 'smarter and step up' against racism

While just when the incident blurred out from people's mind, Smith took a fresh dig at the tabloid. Sharing a selfie with Carey on Tuesday, Smith wrote: “I can confirm that Alex Carey has now had a haircut and that he paid for it.”

Ever since the controversial dismissal in England's second innings at Lord's, both Carey and the Australian team has faced the brunt, with many slamming the unit for not respecting the spirit of cricket.

However, there were many who appreciated Carey's game awareness as the dismissal was within the laws of the game.

If we take a look at the series it is well poised with England making a comeback in the third encounter at Headingley. The Three Lions will hope to carry forward the momentum heading into the fourth Test, which starts from Wednesday in Manchester.

David Warner, who is yet to fire big in the tournament, is set to open Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Tuesday. He also suggested spinner Todd Murphy may have to sit out to accommodate both all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green.

England, on the other hand, recalled 40-year-old James Anderson, he will be replacing Ollie Robinson in the only change to their XI.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out