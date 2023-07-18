‘He has now had a haircut’: Steve Smith takes fresh dig at English media over fake Alex Carey news

The ongoing Ashes has been filled with action, with players and fans equally participating to add more spice in the cracking contest England and Australia have been engaged in. Australia, the touring party, are leading 2-1, but all the three contests have witnessed major drama. However, one which drew maximum eyeballs was Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping by Alex Carey at Lord's, raising the never settled debate of spirit of cricket. Steven Smith during practice(Reuters)

While the topic was intensely debated by cricket fraternity on social media, a bizarre incident too came to light involving Carey. It was first mentioned by former England captain Alastair Cook during commentary then reported by The Sun, a British tabloid, that Carey visited a a hairdresser in Leeds and left the barbershop without paying.

As reported earlier, the allegations was called out fake by former Australia skipper Steve Smith and Cricket Australia.

While just when the incident blurred out from people's mind, Smith took a fresh dig at the tabloid. Sharing a selfie with Carey on Tuesday, Smith wrote: “I can confirm that Alex Carey has now had a haircut and that he paid for it.”

Ever since the controversial dismissal in England's second innings at Lord's, both Carey and the Australian team has faced the brunt, with many slamming the unit for not respecting the spirit of cricket.

However, there were many who appreciated Carey's game awareness as the dismissal was within the laws of the game.

If we take a look at the series it is well poised with England making a comeback in the third encounter at Headingley. The Three Lions will hope to carry forward the momentum heading into the fourth Test, which starts from Wednesday in Manchester.

David Warner, who is yet to fire big in the tournament, is set to open Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Tuesday. He also suggested spinner Todd Murphy may have to sit out to accommodate both all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green.

England, on the other hand, recalled 40-year-old James Anderson, he will be replacing Ollie Robinson in the only change to their XI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON