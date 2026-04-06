‘He is CSK’s biggest problem': Star player faces heavy criticism after flat shows in first three matches of IPL 2026

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has raised concerns over Chennai Super Kings’ struggling campaign in the Indian Premier League 2026, pointing to Noor Ahmad as the team’s “biggest problem” rather than their star batters. Noor Ahmad and Sanju Samson chatting in the middle of an IPL 2026 match. (PTI)

CSK have endured a poor start to the season, suffering defeats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings. Their latest setback came in a high-scoring clash against RCB, where the opposition scored a massive 250/3 before bowling CSK out for 207 despite a spirited chase.

The defeat exposed serious concerns in CSK’s bowling unit. Apart from Khaleel Ahmed, most bowlers conceded runs at over 10 per over. Noor Ahmad, who had impressed in the previous season, struggled again, giving away 49 runs in his four overs and remaining wicketless this season so far.

“He (Noor) is CSK's biggest problem right now. He has bowled around 10 overs this season and conceded over 100 runs. He does not have a single wicket,” Pathan said, expressing disappointment with the spinner’s performance.

“I believe that if he corrects the angle of his run-up, the alignment will improve, and his hand, which has been falling on one side, will become straighter as well,” he added, pointing out technical flaws.

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Irfan Pathan disappointed with Noor Ahmad Pathan did not hold back in his assessment of the experienced bowler. “I am very disappointed with his bowling because he brings in a lot of experience. He has had strong performances and a good economy, but hasn't been able to perform like that in this league. An experienced bowler does not bowl a half-volley,” he said.

He also analysed key moments in the game, including Tim David's dismissal chance that turned into a costly error. “He (David) got bowled on a no-ball. Anshul Kamboj bluffed him, but giving Tim David a free hit means that you have become ‘khatron ke khiladi’(someone who plays with danger),” Pathan remarked.

Explaining the tactical errors, Pathan said, “Tim David usually stands outside the leg stump. So, bowling at the off stump gives him width. If the bowler thinks that he won't give room by bowling at the off stump, he is actually giving him room.”

“You have to bowl at the middle stump and leg stump; otherwise, he is going to hit you. You can block him initially, which Chennai did not do, and he took full advantage of that,” he concluded.

With multiple defeats early in the season, CSK’s bowling concerns, particularly Noor Ahmad’s form, remain a major challenge as they look to revive their IPL 2026 campaign.