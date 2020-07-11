‘He makes stacks and stacks of runs’: Former England captain lists five things that make Rohit Sharma special

cricket

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:27 IST

Former England captain David Gower believes the grace with which Rohit Sharma bats is what allows him to score runs in big proportion. Last year, Rohit scored five World Cup hundreds – the most by a batsman in a single edition of the World Cup – and finished the year as ODI’s leading run-getter with 1490 runs. Gower feels this penchant of scoring big runs shows how Rohit has successfully managed to ace the five elements of batting.

“At the moment, we see his (Rohit’s) talent on show all the time because he makes stacks and stacks of runs so the work comes in to actually make sure that you have the determination, the ability, the technique, the calmness and the concentration – all the things you need to actually occupy the crease for long enough to make those runs,” Gower told Cricket.com.

Many have lauded the ease at which Rohit scores his runs. His immaculate timing has made people wonder whether he has that extra second as compared to the rest of his contemporaries. However, Gower reckons there is a downside to making batting look easy which he’s certain Rohit has experienced.

“The downside is this, as Rohit has probably found out as well, that if you make it look easy when you get out, the natural assumption for people watching sometimes is that you don’t care, that you’re too relaxed or it doesn’t matter,” Gower said.

“It looks as easy getting out as it does hitting the ball for four. All you can do under those circumstances is say ‘look two days ago I got a hundred, that’s what I’m trying to do every day, just because it didn’t work is not because I’m not trying’”.