'He played a very good knock': Parthiv Patel lauds quality of Shikhar Dhawan's 98 in the 1st India vs England ODI

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman believes Shikhar Dhawan's 106-ball 98 in the first India vs England ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune would have definitely helped him ease the undue pressure he was under after the T20I series.

All eyes were on the southpaw--who scored 4 runs in the first T20I-- as he was made to warm the bench for the remaining matches in Ahmedabad. Fondly known as "Gabbar", the Delhi batsman showed exactly what he is capable of in this format with an entertaining half-century.





His 98 was laced with 11 fours and two sixes and he stitched an important 105-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli to increase India's run-rate after a slow start. Their partnership laid the foundation for debutant Krunal Pandya (58 not out) and KL Rahul (62 not out) to help the hosts cruise to a match-winning total of 317/5. England eventually fell short by 66 runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv lauded Dhawan's attitude while hoping the knock would have put to rest the doubts about his place in the side.

"The pressure is there because he plays only one format. Shikhar Dhawan's style is extremely unique because he knows one should remain happy always. He did not show the pressure and in my opinion, it was a very important knock for Shikhar Dhawan," said Patel.

Parthiv was also impressed by the Dhawan's patience in the middle as he took his time to get his eye in before going for the big shots.

"He had done well in T20s but got an opportunity in only one match in the T20I series. The way he batted, he took his time. At times under pressure, you play hastily with the intention of scoring quick runs but he remained composed. He has a lot of experience and according to me he played a very good knock," added Patel.

Dhawan missed out on his 18th ODI century by a whisker as he pulled a short from Ben Stokes straight to opposition skipper Eoin Morgan at mid-wicket. Dhawan--who has amassed