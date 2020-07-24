e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘He’s one of the most consistent after Sangakkara’: Mathews picks between Kohli, Smith, Root, Williamson

‘He’s one of the most consistent after Sangakkara’: Mathews picks between Kohli, Smith, Root, Williamson

Kohli, Root, Williamson and Smith are four of the world’s best batsman at the moment, along with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

cricket Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:43 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All are serving as captains of their respective teams, barring Smith, who had to step down due to his 12-month ban.
All are serving as captains of their respective teams, barring Smith, who had to step down due to his 12-month ban.(Getty Images)
         

Angelo Mathews, the former Sri Lanka captain has made his choice between Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson as his best batsman. The all-rounder who’s played a major role in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup winning campaign in 2014 and their road to the final of the 2011 Cricket World Cup, 2009 ICC World Twenty20 and 2012 ICC World Twenty20, believes the India captain takes the cake ahead of his contemporaries due to the consistency with which he scores runs.

Kohli, Root, Williamson and Smith are four of the world’s best batsman at the moment, along with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Each of them came through the ranks at the same time and are serving as captains of their respective teams, barring Smith, who had to step down due to his 12-month ban. Mathews, who’s played against all these batsmen, went with Kohli as his pick, believing the India captain is one of the most consistent batsmen after a Sri Lankan legend and a former teammate of his.

“I would go with Virat Kohli as he is one of the most consistent after Sangakkara,” Mathews told CricTracker.

Looking back at the 2011 World Cup final against India, Mathews reckons Sri Lanka fell some runs behind and another 50-odd runs could have made the difference. Led by Mahela Jayawardene’s gritty century, Sri Lanka set a target of 275, which India chased down due to Gautam Gambhir’s scintillating 97 and an unbeaten 91 from their captain MS Dhoni. That said, Mathews acknowledged the contribution of Kohli, who scored 35 and got India out of trouble with an 83-run stand after they’d lost openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag for 31.

“I still feel that if we had gotten about 320, we could’ve given a good fight even against India’s strong batting line-up. Indian wickets are flat as roads and when a batsman gets going, it can be really tough to stop him. India had a gun batting line-up as well. Wankhede is not a massive stadium, but the ball stays hit when you hit it and the pitch was also good,” Mathews said.

“We were short by about 20 to 30 runs. We had our chances, but Gautam (Gambhir) and Virat (Kohli) batted really well. Then, MS Dhoni joined them and finished it off. All in all, it was a good game.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In