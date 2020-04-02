‘He should sit in Bangalore’: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah combine to troll Yuzvendra Chahal

cricket

India cricketers Rohit Sharma and fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah joined forces to troll teammate Yuzvendra Chahal on popular social media platform Instagram recently. Rohit and Bumrah, who play for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), poked fun at Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Chahal, commenting on the spinner’s batting skills.

With no international or domestic cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Bumrah joined Rohit for an Instagram live chat session and the duo spoke about wide range of topics including making fun of Chahal.

Bumrah started off by saying: “If we face off against RCB in a match, I want to bowl against Chahal. I’ve told him I need to bat above him in the batting order. The day he hits a six, I will go below him.”

Rohit joined in the fun and quipped: “Even I feel you (Bumrah) should save an over and bowl against him (Chahal). Ever since he hit a straight drive in England, he has become a bit overconfident. We should tell him that he hasn’t hit a six in international cricket yet while you have hit a six against the No. 1 bowler in the world (Australia’s Pat Cummins).”

Chahal couldn’t help himself and asked in the comments section if Mumbai Indians are missing a leg spinner in the squad.

Rohit was having none of it and said: “If the Mumbai Indians were losing, we would miss him. But we are winning now, why will we miss him? Chahal should sit in Bangalore, that’s the ideal situation for him.”

In normal circumstances, these three Indian cricketers would have been playing for their respective franchises in the 13th edition of the IPL, however, due to coronavirus pandemic the start day was pushed to April 15 from March 29.

The entire world is currently reeling due to the outbreak of Covid-19. More than 920,000 people have been infected by the virus while more than 47,000 have lost their lives worldwide so far.