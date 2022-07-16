'He should talk to Sachin, Yuvraj. Even I wouldn't mind having chat with him': Ex-ENG bowler on how Kohli can find form

Virat Kohli's recent struggles with the bat has left most veterans and experts concerned over his future in the sport. The dip in form has been part of his ongoing century drought since November 2019. While few have continued to back the start batter to find his mojo, others have questioned his spot in the Indian team, but former England cricketer Monty Panesar has offered him a solution that Kohli has used in the past to make a strong comeback.

The 2014 tour of England remained a forgettable campaign in his career as he struggled against the deliveries down the corridor of uncertainty. But a discussion with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had helped him recover from the dip as he made an incredible return to the Test format in the tour of Australia later that year.

Speaking to Times Of India, Panesar suggested that Kohli can once again ring up the former India cricketer and probably Yuvraj Singh, both of whom he respects a lot.

“Virat should talk to Sachin. He admires him and respects him. He can have a chat with Yuvraj Singh (also). Virat respects Yuvraj a lot. Virat should speak to Yuvraj and Sachin. These two people can help him. He should come and see me and have a chat and we can maybe go for dinner. He should talk to someone who is completely outside of the game of cricket,” he said.

The veteran England spinner himself offered to help Kohli over a chat.

“I wouldn't mind having a chat with him. These kinds of things can just help him. Virat needs to work out in his head and be honest with himself. 'Why am I not playing well?' He needs to ask himself that. You can see this in the body language. I don't know if he's got anyone there that he can have that honest conversation (with),” he added.

