Home / Cricket / 'He'll play major role vs Australia': Ex-India opener's epic comment on player who should have played T20 World Cup

'He'll play major role vs Australia': Ex-India opener's epic comment on player who should have played T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Dec 16, 2022 09:14 AM IST

Wasim Jaffer feels that Team India missed a trick by not picking the star bowler in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Wasim Jaffer feels that Team India missed a trick by not picking the star bowler in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. (Getty Images - AP)
Wasim Jaffer feels that Team India missed a trick by not picking the star bowler in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. (Getty Images - AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer strongly believes that Rahul Dravid-coached Team India missed a trick by not naming a proven match-winner in the Indian squad for the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. While veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal spearheaded the spin department, India's pace attack featured senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Reflecting on India's bowling performance in the ongoing 1st Test match against Bangladesh, former Indian opener Jaffer reserved massive praise for spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was overlooked by selectors during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Spin wizard Kuldeep emerged as the pick of the bowlers on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and hosts Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

ALSO READ: 'He knows just when to be aggressive': Rahul Dravid's epic remark on India superstar amid 1st Test vs Bangladesh

"It's very exciting to see Kuldeep Yadav bowl in this fashion. I had said earlier too that he should have been a part of the T20 World Cup as well. It was unfortunate not to see him play. The way he bowled in the IPL, I was really surprised that he was not a part of the squad. He will play a major role in the upcoming series against Australia," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Spinner Kuldeep bowled 10 overs and leaked 33 runs on Day 2 of the Test series opener in Chattogram. The in-form spinner bagged the crucial wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan and Taijul Islam as Bangladesh were reduced to 133-8 in 44 overs on Thursday. Excelling as a lower-order batter in the same contest, Kuldeep played a crucial knock of 40 off 114 balls.

“Kuldeep Yadav brings variety to India's bowling attack. He had great control in the IPL, bowling with a big heart against top batters. He got a lot of confidence from that, given that he had to sit on the bench the previous two seasons. He has had a lot more opportunities since coming to the Delhi Capitals, and you can see that confidence coming back. He needs to be a part of the attack, especially in Indian conditions,” Jaffer added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
wasim jaffer india vs bangladesh t20 world cup kuldeep yadav + 2 more
wasim jaffer india vs bangladesh t20 world cup kuldeep yadav + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out