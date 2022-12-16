'He'll play major role vs Australia': Ex-India opener's epic comment on player who should have played T20 World Cup

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer strongly believes that Rahul Dravid-coached Team India missed a trick by not naming a proven match-winner in the Indian squad for the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. While veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal spearheaded the spin department, India's pace attack featured senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Reflecting on India's bowling performance in the ongoing 1st Test match against Bangladesh, former Indian opener Jaffer reserved massive praise for spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was overlooked by selectors during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Spin wizard Kuldeep emerged as the pick of the bowlers on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and hosts Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

"It's very exciting to see Kuldeep Yadav bowl in this fashion. I had said earlier too that he should have been a part of the T20 World Cup as well. It was unfortunate not to see him play. The way he bowled in the IPL, I was really surprised that he was not a part of the squad. He will play a major role in the upcoming series against Australia," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Spinner Kuldeep bowled 10 overs and leaked 33 runs on Day 2 of the Test series opener in Chattogram. The in-form spinner bagged the crucial wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan and Taijul Islam as Bangladesh were reduced to 133-8 in 44 overs on Thursday. Excelling as a lower-order batter in the same contest, Kuldeep played a crucial knock of 40 off 114 balls.

“Kuldeep Yadav brings variety to India's bowling attack. He had great control in the IPL, bowling with a big heart against top batters. He got a lot of confidence from that, given that he had to sit on the bench the previous two seasons. He has had a lot more opportunities since coming to the Delhi Capitals, and you can see that confidence coming back. He needs to be a part of the attack, especially in Indian conditions,” Jaffer added.

