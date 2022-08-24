'He will provide that if Bumrah, Shami aren't available': Balaji tells Rohit to play India's star bowler 'regularly'

Team India will return to action on Sunday when the side takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster clash of men's Asia Cup 2022. Earlier this month, the BCCI had announced a 15-member squad for the continental tournament that featured three pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan, with Jasprit Bumrah being forced to miss out due to a back injury. Additionally, Deepak Chahar, who made an international comeback last week against Zimbabwe, has been named as one of the three standby players.

Chahar had been impressive on his first game after return to cricket in over six months, as he picked three Zimbabwean wickets in a seven-over spell to be named the player of the match. The right-arm pacer was rested for the second ODI before being recalled for the final match, where he did concede 75 runs but picked two important wickets in his ten overs.

Former Indian bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji, who is also the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings – the franchise Chahar represents in the Indian Premier League – spoke in detail about the bowler's performances on his return to the game.

“Chahar has improved a lot. Unfortunately, injury forced him out for six months. He is a hardworking cricketer. I would say he has to wait for his opportunities as the other guys have earned their spots. He is a tough cricketer and always works on what is within his control, not worrying about selections. The fast bowling department is phenomenally good and there is a lot of competition," Balaji told News18.

“Right from the first ball, he has control. You can see the late swing through the air with the new ball. He needs to play matches continuously. He is looking very fit now. With the skill sets that he has, he needs to play regularly. Who can forget his hat-trick and six wickets against Bangladesh?"

Balaji further said that Chahar should be India's wicket-taking bowler in the absence of Bumrah and Shami.

“In the UAE, where the new ball skills are needed to make early inroads into the opposition batting, what you want is wickets upfront with the new ball. If Chahar gives you those early wickets, you have to look at him as a first-choice. But, there are a lot of bowlers and there is a lot of competition. You want wicket-taking bowlers with the new ball. If Bumrah and Shami are not available, Chahar is the one who provides that,” said Balaji.

