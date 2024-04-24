 Heartbroken CSK to analyse shortcomings after encore of defeats against LSG: Mike Hesson | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Heartbroken CSK to analyse shortcomings after encore of defeats against LSG: Mike Hesson

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 24, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Mike Hesson and Eoin Morgan looked at CSK's defeat at the hands of LSG.

The Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday scripted a dramatic six-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, sealing a commanding season sweep in the IPL 2024. Set a challenging target of 211 runs built around a magnificent century (108 not out) by Ruturaj Gaikwad, LSG chased down the total with just three balls to spare, thanks to a heroic knock of 124 not out from Marcus Stoinis. The high-octane encounter left experts Mike Hesson and Eoin Morgan in awe of both centurions.

Lucknow Super Giants batters Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis being greeted by CSK's R Jadeja and MS Dhoni after their victory. (PTI)
Lucknow Super Giants batters Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis being greeted by CSK's R Jadeja and MS Dhoni after their victory. (PTI)

Hesson, the former coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, showered praise on Stoinis for his exceptional innings. "Usually deployed as a late-order power hitter, Stoinis thrived at the number three position today," Hesson remarked on JioCinema's Match Centre Live. "He displayed outstanding batsmanship, composure, and excellent decision-making throughout his knock. To score a winning hundred while chasing a stiff target at the Chepauk is simply phenomenal"

While acknowledging CSK's commendable performance, Hesson also highlighted the areas for improvement. "They played well and had themselves in a winning position with Pathirana and Mustafizur bowling the crucial final overs. It's a heartbreaking loss, but CSK will analyse their shortcomings and come back stronger," he said.

Morgan, another expert, offered a thought-provoking perspective on Gaikwad's century. "While scoring a hundred is a remarkable feat, I'm certain he would trade it for a CSK victory today," Morgan said. "This perfectly exemplifies the ever-evolving nature of the IPL. Scoring big runs isn't a guarantee for winning matches anymore."

LSG's victory not only cemented their dominance over CSK this season but also underlined Stoinis' reputation as a match-winner. The win has propelled LSG to fourth on the points table, while CSK are a rung below at fifth. With both teams looking to improve their performance, the IPL promises even more nail-biting contests in the coming days as the tournament slowly approaches its business end.

IPL 2024
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Follow Us On