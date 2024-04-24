Heartbroken CSK to analyse shortcomings after encore of defeats against LSG: Mike Hesson

The Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday scripted a dramatic six-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, sealing a commanding season sweep in the IPL 2024. Set a challenging target of 211 runs built around a magnificent century (108 not out) by Ruturaj Gaikwad, LSG chased down the total with just three balls to spare, thanks to a heroic knock of 124 not out from Marcus Stoinis. The high-octane encounter left experts Mike Hesson and Eoin Morgan in awe of both centurions. Lucknow Super Giants batters Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis being greeted by CSK's R Jadeja and MS Dhoni after their victory. (PTI)

Hesson, the former coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, showered praise on Stoinis for his exceptional innings. "Usually deployed as a late-order power hitter, Stoinis thrived at the number three position today," Hesson remarked on JioCinema's Match Centre Live. "He displayed outstanding batsmanship, composure, and excellent decision-making throughout his knock. To score a winning hundred while chasing a stiff target at the Chepauk is simply phenomenal"

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While acknowledging CSK's commendable performance, Hesson also highlighted the areas for improvement. "They played well and had themselves in a winning position with Pathirana and Mustafizur bowling the crucial final overs. It's a heartbreaking loss, but CSK will analyse their shortcomings and come back stronger," he said.

Morgan, another expert, offered a thought-provoking perspective on Gaikwad's century. "While scoring a hundred is a remarkable feat, I'm certain he would trade it for a CSK victory today," Morgan said. "This perfectly exemplifies the ever-evolving nature of the IPL. Scoring big runs isn't a guarantee for winning matches anymore."

LSG's victory not only cemented their dominance over CSK this season but also underlined Stoinis' reputation as a match-winner. The win has propelled LSG to fourth on the points table, while CSK are a rung below at fifth. With both teams looking to improve their performance, the IPL promises even more nail-biting contests in the coming days as the tournament slowly approaches its business end.