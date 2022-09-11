Home / Cricket / 'He'd be beneficial for India. He's someone who's got to factor in': Gavaskar names 1 change in Asia Cup team for T20 WC

cricket
Published on Sep 11, 2022 09:57 AM IST

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar did not read much into those defeats, which came just two months before the T20 World Cup, he did suggest just one change in India's Asia Cup squad for the tournament in Australia later in October.

An overwhelming favourite and the defending champions, India were touted to continue their dominance in Asia Cup this year. And the Men in Blue started off on an incredible note winning both their group matches before being they were stunned by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage which subsequently knocked them out of the competition. Although former India captain Sunil Gavaskar did not read much into those defeats, which came just two months before the T20 World Cup, he did suggest just one change in India's Asia Cup squad for the tournament in Australia later in October.

Speaking to India Today on one change he would want to see in the Indian team for the World Cup, Gavaskar did not hesitate to mention Deepak Chahar, explaining that given the Australian conditions and his ability to swing the ball, he would be “beneficial” for Indian team.

ALSO READ: 'Virat mere dil ke bohot karib hai...': Pakistan legend joins Kohli v Babar debate with priceless message for India star

“I would say Deepak Chahar. He is the one I would certainly look at because it will be Australia and there will be extra bounce. And with the kind of movement that he generates with the new ball. He is somebody who's got to factor in if...you know we've always picked about 4-5 bowlers for the Australia or South Africa tour and one if them gets wasted. But in a fast-paced tournament like the T20 I think to go with Deepak Chahar would be beneficial for the Indian team,” he said.

The Indian team for the 2022 T20 World Cup is reportedly said to be announced next week.

“There is still about two-and-a-half months left for the T20 World Cup. Before that, we have the Asia Cup and two home series against Australia and South Africa. So, more or less 80-90 per cent of your team is set, of course there could be three-four changes if at all depending on the conditions,” Indian captain Rohit Sharma said after India's Asia Cup ouster.

