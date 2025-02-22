Bengaluru, Chinelle Henry’s record-equalling half-century and four wickets each for Kranti Goud and Grace Harris gave UP Warriorz their maiden win in the third edition of the Women’s Premier League as they beat Delhi Capitals by 33 runs here on Saturday. Henry, Goud give UP Warriorz maiden win of WPL season, beat Delhi Capitals by 33 runs

UPW came roaring back into the contest riding on Henry's excellent 23-ball 62, studded with eight sixes and two fours, to set a 178-run target for the Delhi side.

Henry etched her name in the record books in the first half when she hit an 18-ball fifty to register the joint-fastest fifty in WPL history in terms of balls faced, joining Sophia Dunkley who recorded the feat in 2023 edition for Gujarat Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The unheralded Goud then broke the back of Delhi Capitals’ chase as they could only manage 144 in 19.3 overs.

The 21-year-old uncapped Goud accounted for DC’s top-order — Shafali Verma , Meg Lanning , Jemimah Rodrigues — and later on Jess Jonassen to return 4-0-25-4.

In their previous meet, Delhi had clinched a commanding seven-wicket win a few days ago but to their credit, UPW produced an all-round performance to record their maiden win in the competition.

The victory lifted UP Warriorz from the bottom of the points table as they moved one place above to get to the fourth. They now have two points from three matches after one win and two defeats.

On the other hand, Lannings’ Delhi remained third with four points in as many games. DC have won two and lost as many so far this season.

Delhi were in trouble when Lanning was cleaned up by Goud in the fifth over and Verma failed to push on despite a positive start, making 24 off 30 balls with four fours.

For Delhi, India batter Rodrigues waged a lone battle of sorts to make a fine 56 off 35 balls with eight fours and a six but her effort went in vain.

After their top-order flopped, Delhi’s strong middle-order also could not make a dent when their overseas trio of Marizanne Kapp , Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen fell in quick succession.

Earlier, West Indies’ Henry struck eight sixes and two fours in her 23-ball 62 and provided a much-needed impetus to UPW, who were limping at one stage at 91 for six after 14 overs.

The right-handed Caribbean batter struck three sixes in Arundhati Reddy's penultimate over of the innings to bring up her fifty in only 18 balls.

Henry's whirlwind knock at No. 8 lifted UP Warriorz out of doldrums as they were facing the risk of being restricted for a moderate total after each of their specialist batters had flopped.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.