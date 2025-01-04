‘Rishabh Pant has taken the pants off Aussies’: India’s World-Cup winning legend doesn’t hesitate

Rishabh Pant came to India’s rescue on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match, at the SCG on Saturday. Coming to bat at no. 4, Pant smacked a resurgent knock of 61 runs off 33 balls, packed with six fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 184.85. The knock also saw Pant silence his critics, after being in poor form throughout the series. In the ongoing series, he has registered 255 runs in five matches and nine innings, at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 59.02, alongwith a half-century. India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot to complete his half-century.(BCCI- X)

His knock on Saturday also saw him cross 5,000 international runs for India. Pant’s knock sent social media into a state of meltdown, as fans and former players hailed the wicketkeeper-batter.

Kris Srikkanth trolls Australia

Meanwhile, India legend Kris Srikkanth took to X, with a hilarious take on Pant’s knock. He wrote, “What a knock by pant! He’s just taken the pants of the Aussies!”

15 wickets fell on Day 2, and it was an action-packed affair. Indian bowlers, despite Jasprit Bumrah bowling only 10 overs, put in a dominant show. Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Kumar Reddy were in better form and saw India skittle out the Aussies for 181. Ahead of the second innings, India had a narrow lead of four runs. Aussie denutant Beau Webster top-scored for the hosts with a half-centry.

Although the hosts were behind, Bumrah’s fitness made India sweat, and he went for a scan after lunch. The Indian openers started off on a positive note, but Boland fought back and struck thrice. From 42/1 to 78/4, India began to lose control, but then Pant began his rescue act. The visitors ended the day with a lead of 145. The visitors trail 1-2 in the ongoing series and a win in Sydney will see them end the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign as a draw.

Meanwhile, Simon Katich, after Day 2’s play, said, “I like both personalities. I like what I saw from him yesterday, it was hard work out there and he applied himself beautifully, particularly after the criticism he copped for his knocks at the MCG, which ultimately led to India losing that Test.”