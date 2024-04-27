'He's not ready for T20 World Cup. If you want to compete for India...': Yuvraj's verdict for explosive IPL 2024 star

Abhishek Sharma's remarkable performances in IPL 2024 have catapulted him into the spotlight, as he continues to draw considerable attention with his exceptional strike rate and prowess in hitting sixes. As the second-highest scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, accumulating 288 runs across eight games, the 23-year-old left-hander from Punjab has positioned himself in the reckoning for Team India spots, at least in the shortest format. Yuvraj Singh spoke about the Indian youngster who set the IPL alight with attacking performances(Getty)

However, despite his impressive contributions, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has closely observed Abhishek's development, believes that the young talent still requires further maturity before being considered ready for international selection. Yuvraj insisted that Abhishek is definitely not ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup and also set a timeline for the young batter as he continues to produce strong performances.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"Abhishek is almost there, but I don't think he is ready for the World Cup right now," Yuvraj told Cricbuzz.

"For the World Cup, we have to take an experienced side. Obviously, some guys have played for India. After the World Cup, he should be prepared to play for India. That is what he should focus on. Coming six months will be very important for Abhishek," Yuvraj said.

'Big scores haven't come'

Abhishek has opened the SRH innings alongside Travis Head, with both forming a dangerous opening duo. But while Head has converted his starts into big score – including a 39-ball century against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Abhishek has scored only one half-century in eight innings, with the highest score of 63.

Even as the duo made an incredible start during the game against Delhi Capitals last week – where it also broke the record for most runs in the powerplay, smashing an incredible 125/0, Abhishek fell short of his half-century, scoring 46 off 12 balls. Yuvraj believes that the left-handed batter needs to get the big scores if he wants to compete for Team India spots.

“His performance definitely is better. His strike rate has been phenomenal, but big scores haven't come. With this kind of strike rate, it's important that you get big scores if you want to compete for a spot to play for India. Great strike rates, yes, but there have to be a couple of big knocks to make sure that you are worthwhile to play for India,” Yuvraj said.

Abhishek will return to action on Sunday night when SRH travels to Chennai to take on the Chennai Super Kings. The side is currently third in the IPL 2024 table with five wins in eight matches.